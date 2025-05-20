Ober allowed one run on three hits and no walks while striking out three batters over three innings Monday versus Cleveland in a game that was suspended until Tuesday due to inclement weather.

Ober gave up a run in the first inning but held a 2-1 lead before the contest was suspended. The right-hander threw 42 pitches (an efficient 35 of which were strikes) and will have to settle for a no-decision given the short outing. It's a disappointing outcome for fantasy managers who roster Ober, but the hurler should at least be well-rested by the time his next turn in the rotation comes up, which lines up to be this weekend versus Kansas City.