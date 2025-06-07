Ober (4-2) took the loss against Toronto on Friday, allowing five runs on five hits and one walk while striking out four across seven innings.

Ober looked to be in control after breezing through the first three frames. However, he gave up two runs in each of the next two frames -- including a two-run home run to Addison Barger in the third -- before serving up a solo shot to George Springer in the sixth. Ober was efficient with his 87 pitches (64 strikes) and generated 13 whiffs and 23 first-pitch strikes, but he wasn't able to get enough run support to avoid the loss. Ober has a 3.78 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 54:15 K:BB across 69 innings this season, and he is slated to start against the Rangers at home next week.