Rooker (neck) was activated from the 10-day injured list prior to Tuesday's game in Oakland, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

The timing worked out well for Rooker, who had been traveling with the team, as Max Kepler was placed on the COVID-19 injured list in a corresponding move, so there should be some playing time available in the short term. Alex Kirilloff was not an option to be promoted, as he is at the team's alternate training site in St. Paul and the team didn't want to fly players to the West Coast commercially during the pandemic. Rooker has six strikeouts in 11 at-bats.