Rooker went 3-for-3 with a double in Sunday's spring training win over Boston. He's hitting .400 (6-for-15) with a home run this spring.

Rooker is competing for a bench role this spring. He could begin the season in a platoon in right field if the Twins send Alex Kirilloff to the minors, as he's one of the few right-handed bats among the Twins outfielders. Rooker is showing he's healthy after his 2020 season ended in mid-September due to a fractured right forearm that required surgery.