Rooker had his contract selected by the Twins on Friday, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

The 25-year-old is one of Minnesota's top prospects and is receiving his first callup to the big leagues with Max Kepler (groin) landing on the injured list. Rooker hit well in 65 games at Triple-A in 2019, posting a .281/.398/.535 slash line with 14 homers and 47 RBI, though he also had 95 strikeouts in 274 plate appearances. He'll make his major-league debut in Game 1 of Friday's doubleheader against the Tigers, batting seventh and starting in left field.