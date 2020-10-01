site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Twins' Brent Rooker: Feeling good after surgery
RotoWire Staff
Rooker has checked out well following surgery on his fractured forearm, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.
Rooker was struck by a pitch in the forearm back in mid-September, just seven games into his debut season. He's expected to be ready to go by next year's spring training.
