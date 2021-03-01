Rooker (forearm) will start in left field and will bat cleanup Monday in the Twins' Grapefruit League game against the Rays, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

Rooker's rookie season came to a quick end in mid-September, when he was diagnosed with a fractured right forearm that required surgery. The 26-year-old was cleared to resume swinging a bat early in the offseason, and the Twins' decision to use him in the field rather than at designated hitter this early in spring training suggests he's already completed his throwing program. Rooker will get the opportunity to compete for a bench role with the big club during spring training, but since he still has three minor-league options remaining, there's a good chance he begins the season at Triple-A St. Paul, where he would be able to play on an everyday basis.