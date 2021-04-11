Manager Rocco Baldelli said Sunday that Rooker (neck) should begin receiving at-bats in simulated games at the Twins' alternate site in Saint Paul during the upcoming week, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Rooker appears to be tracking toward a minimum-length stay on the 10-day injured list, but he's not expected to have a regular role waiting for him in Minnesota once he's reinstated. With third baseman Josh Donaldson (hamstring) seemingly in line to come off the IL on Monday, Luis Arraez will likely shift to left field to handle an everyday gig. Rooker and Jake Cave had previously been vying for at-bats in left.