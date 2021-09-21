site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Twins' Brent Rooker: Remains on bench Tuesday
Sep 21, 2021
Rooker is not starting Tuesday against the Cubs.
The outfielder sat out the series finale in Toronto, and now he'll remain out of the lineup for the first of two games at Wrigley Field. Nick Gordon draws the start in left field against right-hander Alec Mills.
