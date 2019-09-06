Rooker (groin) returned to Rochester after the Gulf Coast League playoffs were cancelled in advance of Hurricane Dorian, Justin Murphy of the Democrat and Chronicle reports.

Rooker played in two rehab games with the GCL Twins before the rest of the season was called off. He returned to Triple-A Rochester but was not activated from the 7-day injured list before Rochester's season concluded Monday. He's not on the 40-man roster and seems highly unlikely to get the call up this year. Rooker was also not announced for the Arizona Fall League; assuming this is it for him in 2019, he ends the year having hit .281/.398/.535 with 14 homers in just 65 games at the Triple-A level.