Rooker is hitting just .213 with a .790 OPS and four home runs in 18 games at Triple-A St. Paul.

Rooker looked in position to be the Opening Day left fielder for the Twins early in spring training, but he didn't have an overly impressive spring training and was bypassed by Kyle Garlick. With top prospects Alex Kirilloff and Trevor Larnach called up to the majors amid several injuries in the Twins outfield, it looks like Rooker may have missed his window to get regular playing time in the majors. A slow start to the season at Triple-A won't help his case.