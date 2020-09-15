Rooker will require surgery to address the fractured right forearm he sustained in Saturday's game against the Indians, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

Minnesota moved Rooker to the 10-day injured list Sunday and brought back outfielder Max Kepler (groin) from the IL in a corresponding move. The 25-year-old enjoyed a brief but productive run as a part-time player for the Twins following his Sept. 4 promotion, appearing in seven games and slashing .316/.381/.579. Barring an unexpected setback in his recovery, Rooker is expected to return to full strength for the start of spring training.