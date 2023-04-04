Buxton is not in the Twins' lineup for Tuesday's game in Miami.
It looks to be a routine day off for Buxton, who had started each of the Twins' first four games this season in the designated hitter spot. Solano will be the DH Tuesday, while Michael Taylor will again handle center field.
