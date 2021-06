Buxton (hip) will go through a workout at Target Field on Friday and rejoin Triple-A St. Paul for his rehab assignment Saturday, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

The 27-year-old has appeared in two games with St. Paul and will play a third after going through the workout. If all goes well, Buxton could rejoin the active roster for Sunday's series finale with Houston, or he could be activated during the three-game set at Seattle, which begins Monday.