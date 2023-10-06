Buxton (knee) is with the Twins in Houston but "sounded far from certain of the possibility" of being added to their ALDS roster, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Buxton continues to rehab his nagging right knee issue and while he believes he'd be able to play, he admits it would be in a limited capacity. "It wouldn't probably be at the speed I want it to be, and that's one of those where I don't want to hurt the team," Buxton said. "It's kind of one of those where I don't want to put the team in a bad spot with me coming back at 50, 60, 70 percent." Complicating a potential return for Buxton is that he doesn't appear ready to play the outfield and Royce Lewis (hamstring) also remains limited to designated hitter duty. Buxton hasn't played for the Twins in more than two months.