Twins' Byron Buxton: Available for running, defense

The Twins reinstated Buxton (shoulder) from the 10-day injured list Sunday.

Buxton had been on the shelf since early August with the left shoulder subluxation and recently suffered a setback while rehabbing the injury at Low-A Cedar Rapids. Though the Twins are bringing him back from the IL, Buxton will only be available to pinch run and play the outfield initially, as he has yet to resume taking live swings, according to aDo-Hyoung Park of MLB.com. Max Kepler is thus expected to continue receiving the bulk of the starts in center field until Buxton experiences no complications while batting.

