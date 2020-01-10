Play

Twins' Byron Buxton: Avoids arbitration

Buxton (shoulder) signed a one-year, $3.075 million contract with the Twins on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

Buxton ended the 2019 season on the injured list after undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery, and it remains unclear if he'll be ready for the beginning of spring training. If healthy, he should be Minnesota's starting center fielder in 2020.

