Buxton (foot) is on the 30-man Opening Day roster and has avoided being placed on the injured list to begin the season, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Buxton ran and took live swings during a workout Wednesday in St. Paul and was then reported to be headed to Chicago. It's not clear if Buxton will be in the Opening Day lineup or if he'll play in the team's first series against the White Sox, but it's a positive sign that he's not on the 10-day IL to begin the season.