Buxton (knee) will start in center field and bat leadoff against the Angels on Tuesday.

Buxton was forced to miss Monday's series opener after taking a pitch off his left knee Sunday against the Royals, but his absence will be limited to just one game. The 31-year-old officially achieved a 30-homer season for the first time in his career Sunday, and he'll aim to maintain his momentum Tuesday against Kyle Hendricks, who enters the game with a 4.81 ERA on the year.

