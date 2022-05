Buxton (hip) will be in the lineup Wednesday against the Astros, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

The Twins have yet to release their full lineup Wednesday, but Buxton will be included after sitting out the past couple games since suffering a low-level hip strain Saturday. The 28-year-old continues to crush when available this season with nine home runs and a .278/.342/.722 slash line over 19 games.