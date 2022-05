Buxton (hand) will start in center field and bat leadoff in Sunday's game against the Rays.

A late scratch ahead of Saturday's 9-1 win with a right hand contusion, Buxton was able to make an appearance off the bench in the game. After being checked out early Sunday, he'll make his way back into the lineup. He'll be looking to break an 0-for-11 rut at the dish over his last three starts, but even with the minor slump, Buxton is still holding down a magnificent 1.069 OPS for the campaign.