The Twins placed Buxton (hand) on the 10-day injured list prior to Tuesday's game against the Reds, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

Minnesota called up Gilberto Celestino from Triple-A St. Paul in a corresponding move, and he and Nick Gordon will likely be called upon to serve as the Twins' primary options in center field while Buxton heads to the IL for the second time this season. After missing approximately six weeks with a hip strain, Buxton returned from the IL over the weekend and started in three games for the Twins before exiting Monday's win with a fractured left hand. The club has yet to provide an estimated recovery timeline for Buxton, but he'll most likely need multiple weeks, if not months, for the hand to fully heal.