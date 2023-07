Buxton went 3-for-3 with three doubles, two runs scored and two RBI in Saturday's 10-7 loss to the Royals.

He was also hit by a pitch. Buxton clawed his way back over the Mendoza Line with the performance, but his .206/.295/.436 slash line remains far below expectations. The 29-year-old also has yet to play a game in the field in 2023, making all his starts at DH, and it's fair to wonder if his surgically repaired right knee has ever been 100 percent healthy in 2023.