Buxton (hamstring) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A St. Paul on Wednesday, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.
Buxton has been on the injured list since Aug. 4 with a strained right hamstring, and he's now set to begin the final stage of his rehab process. There's no official word on how long Buxton will remain in the minors, but an early-September return is expected.
