Buxton went 3-for-5 with a solo home run, a double and another run scored during Thursday's victory over Seattle.

Buxton extended Minnesota's lead with a solo home run off Marco Gonzales in the fifth inning. He also doubled in the first. The long ball was No. 4 of the year for the 27-year-old outfielder, who is off to a solid start, batting .421 with five RBI.