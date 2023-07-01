Buxton went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double, a three-run home run, a second run scored and a stolen base in Friday's 8-1 rout of the Orioles.

It was one of the most complete performances of the season for the 29-year-old, who last stole a base May 24. Buxton hasn't been able to deliver consistent production this season but he's at least beginning to find his power stroke again -- over his last 10 games, he's batting .242 (8-for-33) with seven of the hits (three doubles and four homers) going for extra bases.