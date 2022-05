Buxton went 1-for-2 with two walks and a solo home run in Friday's 2-1 win over the A's.

His fifth-inning blast to center field proved to be the winning run on the night. Buxton has homered in back-to-back games and hit safely in five straight, continuing a stellar start to the season that has seen him slash .290/.355/.754 with nine home runs, one steal, 17 runs and 17 RBI.