Buxton went 2-for-4 with a pair of home runs, four total RBI and a walk in Thursday's loss to the Yankees.

Both of Buxton's homers came off Yankees ace Gerrit Cole, as he got to the right-hander for a solo shot in the first inning and a three-run blast in the second. After a 14-game stretch without a long ball from mid-May to early June, Buxton has gone deep four times in his past five games. He's tied with five others players for fifth in the league this season with 15 home runs.