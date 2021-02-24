Buxton reported to spring training at 212 pounds, up from 200 to 205 pounds in 2020, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Buxton has ranked in the 99th percentile among all players in sprint speed in each of his first six MLB seasons (per Statcast), going 62-for-71 on stolen-base attempts over that span. While the added weight might slow him a bit, it should help him more in terms of durability, which has long been a concern for the 27-year-old. The Twins have largely eschewed the run game in manager Rocco Baldelli's first two years at the helm, and though Buxton ranks as the team's top base-stealing threat, his opportunities to swipe bags could be more limited than others with comparable speed while he typically slots at the bottom of a strong Minnesota lineup. In fact, Buxton may be more of a power than speed play in fantasy these days; he mashed 13 home runs in 135 plate appearances in 2020, with his 9.6 HR/100 PA besting Luke Voit (9.4) for the MLB lead.