Twins' Byron Buxton: Cleared to swing bat

Buxton (shoulder) has been cleared to start swinging a bat, but has not joined teammates in on-field batting cage sessions, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Buxton underwent season-ending surgery Sept. 10 to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder. The Twins will play it safe with his recovery during the spring, but at this point it looks likely that he'll be ready for Opening Day. If healthy, he'll be Minnesota's starting center fielder in 2020.