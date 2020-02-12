Twins' Byron Buxton: Cleared to swing bat
Buxton (shoulder) has been cleared to start swinging a bat, but has not joined teammates in on-field batting cage sessions, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Buxton underwent season-ending surgery Sept. 10 to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder. The Twins will play it safe with his recovery during the spring, but at this point it looks likely that he'll be ready for Opening Day. If healthy, he'll be Minnesota's starting center fielder in 2020.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings and 2020 busts
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Busts 1.0: Downside danger
There are busts, and then there are Busts. Scott White thinks you can stave off disaster by...
-
Breakouts 1.0: Ceiling the deal
Players like Miguel Sano and Max Fried have established a certain level of value in Fantasy...
-
Sleepers 1.0: Late shots at impact
Can Gio Urshela withstand increased competition with the Yankees? Is Mark Canha being overlooked...
-
Sleepers 1.0: Bounce backs, deep cuts
Chris Towers unveils his favorite sleepers, including the traditional late-round picks as well...
-
Roto Hitting Category Targets
Before you build your team, you need to know what you're building toward. Chris Towers breaks...