Twins' Byron Buxton: Close to live batting practice
Buxton (shoulder) is close to participating in live batting practice in the next few days, MLB.com reports. "The recovery couldn't have really gone any better to this point," Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. "That being said, we don't have it mapped out as far as when we're going to get him out there to play."
Buxton underwent surgery on his torn labrum in September, placing his availability for Opening Day in some question. He had stood in during live batting practice before, but according to this report did not take full swings. It's thought that he'll be ready for the start of the season, but it would be encouraging to see him ramp up activity in the next week as this report doesn't make it sound like he's as far along as thought when spring training began. He may only appear in a few spring training games before the regular season begins if all goes well.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
10 post-hype sleeper pitchers
Post-hype sleepers can be a way to find league-winning values late in the draft, and Chris...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Best picks
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Pirates could shock with SP upside
The Pirates as a source of real sleeper upside for starting pitchers? Big changes make them...
-
Top Fantasy baseball breakouts to target
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Guerrero, Davis
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball busts, sleepers, sims
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...