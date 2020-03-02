Twins' Byron Buxton: Close to live batting practice

Buxton (shoulder) is close to participating in live batting practice in the next few days, MLB.com reports. "The recovery couldn't have really gone any better to this point," Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. "That being said, we don't have it mapped out as far as when we're going to get him out there to play."

Buxton underwent surgery on his torn labrum in September, placing his availability for Opening Day in some question. He had stood in during live batting practice before, but according to this report did not take full swings. It's thought that he'll be ready for the start of the season, but it would be encouraging to see him ramp up activity in the next week as this report doesn't make it sound like he's as far along as thought when spring training began. He may only appear in a few spring training games before the regular season begins if all goes well.