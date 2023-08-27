Buxton (hamstring) will run the bases Monday and take live at-bats Tuesday before potentially heading out on a minor-league rehab assignment, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Buxton doesn't look as though he's on pace to return from the 10-day injured list when the Twins' roster expands from 26 to 28 men Friday, but he could be activated soon after that if he's able to head out on a rehab assignment this weekend. According to Hayes, the Twins are still planning on having Buxton log some time in center field during his time in the minors. Once activated, the 29-year-old looks like he'll get the chance to play his first innings in the field with the big club in 2023 after serving exclusively as a designated hitter prior to landing on the IL on Aug. 4.