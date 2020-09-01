The Twins plan to activate Buxton (shoulder) from the 10-day injured list ahead of Tuesday's game against the White Sox, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Minnesota stood pat prior to Monday's trade deadline, but the club will get some key reinforcements in the next couple of days as it looks to solidify its standing near the top of the American League playoff picture. Along with Buxton, Michael Pineda (suspension) is scheduled to join the active roster Tuesday, while Josh Donaldson (calf) is on track to come off the IL on Wednesday. Buxton should immediately step back in as the Twins' everyday center fielder, leaving fewer starts available for Jake Cave and LaMonte Wade. Before landing on the IL with the inflamed left shoulder, Buxton was slashing .221/.225/.456 over 71 plate appearances.