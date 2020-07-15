Manager Rocco Baldelli said Tuesday there's "definitely a good amount of hope that Byron [Buxton] will be out there on Opening Day" despite suffering a foot injury, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.
The 26-year-old suffered the left mid-foot sprain during Monday's intrasquad game and was carted off the field, but he's apparently already walking on his own without the aid of crutches or a protective boot. However, it's still early and until Buxton is back on the field it's worth being skeptical about his availability for the season opener against the White Sox.
