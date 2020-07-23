Buxton (foot) could join the Twins in Chicago this weekend for the opening series against the White Sox, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

The 26-year-old was running and took live swings during his workout Wednesday, and he appears to be near a full recovery from the left mid-foot sprain he suffered July 13. Buxton doesn't have to be on the Opening Day roster to join the team in Chicago, as he could also be listed as a member of the three-man taxi squad. More information should be available once the Twins officially announce their 30-man roster.