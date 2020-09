Buxton went 3-for-4 with two solo home runs in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the White Sox.

Buxton left the yard in the second and fifth innings, but it wasn't enough offense to lift his team to victory. The centerfielder has put together a modest four-game hitting streak, smacking four home runs to go with five RBI over that stretch. He'll look to stay hot at the dish in Friday's series opener at Wrigley Field.