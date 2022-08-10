Buxton went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in a 10-3 loss to the Dodgers on Tuesday.

Buxton singled in the sixth inning and took reliever Phil Bickford deep to left in the eighth for his fourth long ball of the second half. The successful game improved his slash line to .222/.301/.549, though the bigger story is that the 28-year-old started again at DH despite two straight off days. Minnesota is taking a cautious approach with their injury-prone star even as Buxton (undisclosed) hasn't played the field since July 31 aside from one inning Sunday.