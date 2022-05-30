site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: twins-byron-buxton-day-off-monday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Twins' Byron Buxton: Day off Monday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Buxton is not in the starting lineup for Monday's game versus the Tigers, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.
Buxton will get a breather after starting two straight games, going 2-for-8 with a double and a run scored. Nick Gordon is starting in center field and batting eighth in the contest.
