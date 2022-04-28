site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Twins' Byron Buxton: Day off Thursday
Buxton isn't starting Thursday against the Tigers.
Buxton started in the last four games and hit .353 with three homers, a double, seven RBI and five runs. He'll get a breather while Gilberto Celestino starts in center field and bats ninth.
