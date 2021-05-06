Buxton was diagnosed with a hip strain after leaving Thursday's loss to the Rangers, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Buxton is considered day-to-day following his diagnosis. He appeared to suffer the injury while running out a potential infield hit in the bottom of the ninth inning and was unable to play in the 10th inning. Prior to his departure, Buxton went 1-for-5 with a run and a strikeout. If Buxton is held out for Friday's series opener against the Tigers, Jake Cave or Max Kepler could take over in center field.