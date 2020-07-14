Buxton was diagnosed with a left mid-foot sprain Tuesday and is considered day-to-day, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Buxton was carted off the field during Monday's intrasquad matchup with a left foot injury, but he appears to have avoided anything too serious as he'll continue to be evaluated on a daily basis. However, the 26-year-old could potentially miss the start of the regular season as a result of the sprain. If he's unable to suit up by Opening Day, Marwin Gonzalez and Jake Cave could see an uptick in playing time.