Buxton was removed from Saturday's game against Houston after getting hit on the elbow by a pitch, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Buxton initially remained in the game after taking a 95-mph sinker off his left elbow in the sixth inning, but he was eventually pulled during the seventh frame. The Twins have officially labeled his injury as a contusion, per Helfand, so it doesn't seem like the incident caused Buxton any significant harm.