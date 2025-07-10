Buxton was removed from Wednesday's game against the Cubs after getting hit on the left hand by a pitch, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

Buxton initially remained in the game after getting plunked in the first inning, but he was lifted for a pinch hitter when his spot in the lineup came around in the second frame. The 31-year-old outfielder was diagnosed with a left hand contusion shortly after leaving the game, per Dan Hayes of The Athletic, so he likely avoided structural damage but could still sit out a game or two to recover.