Buxton exited Monday's game against the Reds in the sixth inning after being hit by a pitch on the left hand in the forth inning, Megan Ryan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. He went 1-for-2 before being replaced by Nick Gordon in center field.

Buxton initially appeared to be fine as he waived off trainers following the HBP, but he ultimately exited two innings later. The outfielder returned from a hip injury Saturday, but it seems more likely that his Monday departure is due to being hit on the hand. If it is indeed the hand that caused his exit, he'll likely undergo X-rays, after which the Twins should have a better idea of the severity of the injury.