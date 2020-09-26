site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Twins' Byron Buxton: Exits after hit in head
Buxton left Friday's game in the eighth inning after getting hit in the head by a pitch, Phil Miller reports.
Buxton was able to walk off under his own power. A fastball hit him in the helmet. Jake Cave replaced him as a pinch runner.
