Buxton left Saturday's game against the Angels with right calf tightness, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Buxton was removed for Edouard Julien in the sixth inning with Julien remaining in the game in the designated hitter spot. At this point, Buxton should be considered day-to-day, but there should be an update on his status before Sunday's series finale against the Angels.