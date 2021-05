Buxton was removed from Thursday's game against the Rangers with an apparent injury, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

Buxton appeared to pull up while running out a potential infield single in the bottom of the ninth inning, and Jake Cave replaced him in center field to begin the 10th frame. The nature and severity of Buxton's injury aren't yet known, and it's unclear whether he'll be able to return to the lineup for Friday's series opener against Detroit.