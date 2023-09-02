Buxton experienced soreness in the patella tendon of his right knee while playing for Triple-A St. Paul on Friday as DH, and was removed from the game after two at-bats, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Buxton played the first game of his rehab assignment on Wednesday, which was his first game in center field this year. He then had an off day Thursday. This sounds like a setback which could put his return from the injured list in doubt. The Twins had been hopeful he could return and play center field on a semi regular basis in September. Buxton has been on the injured list since Aug. 4 with a strained right hamstring. He served exclusively as a designated hitter before the rehab assignment due to limitations related to his September 2022 right knee surgery.