Twins' Byron Buxton: Expected back this season

Buxton (shoulder) is expected to return at some point this season despite pausing his rehab assignment Tuesday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Buxton went to meet up with team doctors after feeling something during batting practice. General manager Thad Levine said, "I wouldn't even call it a setback," though it certainly appears to fit that definition. Buxton will rest and strengthen his shoulder for now, with an updated return timeline potentially coming soon.