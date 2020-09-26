Buxton is absent from the lineup Saturday against the Reds due to mild concussion symptoms, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Buxton left Friday's game after getting struck in the head by a pitch. He was able to walk off the field under his own power but doesn't appear lucky enough to have avoided a concussion entirely. The Twins are optimistic that he'll return for the start of the playoffs, as his symptoms are mild, but it seems unlikely that he'll return to the lineup for Sunday's season finale. Jake Cave will start in center field in his absence.